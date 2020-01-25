Senior Bowl players, including Jalen Hurts, visit USA Children’s and Women’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The young patients at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital were in for a big surprise today. More than two dozen college football players and mascots from the Reese’s Senior Bowl visited the children as part of the 2020 Community Service Day.

Oklahoma and former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was among those players visiting with children, going room to room signing autographs for nearly two hours.

The hospital says the annual event is coordinated in part by child life staff members to help bring normalcy to the hospital experience for young patients and their parents.











