Senior Bowl players, including Jalen Hurts, visit USA Children’s and Women’s

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The young patients at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital were in for a big surprise today. More than two dozen college football players and mascots from the Reese’s Senior Bowl visited the children as part of the 2020 Community Service Day.

Oklahoma and former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was among those players visiting with children, going room to room signing autographs for nearly two hours.

The hospital says the annual event is coordinated in part by child life staff members to help bring normalcy to the hospital experience for young patients and their parents.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories