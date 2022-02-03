MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Less than 48 hours before kickoff, more than 4,200 seats remain for Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

This is the first true Senior Bowl to be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Last year the game debuted on the University of South Alabama campus, but capacity was limited to 6,000 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Following the 2020 Senior Bowl, game officials ended a 70-year run at Ladd-Peebles stadium, which seated about 40,000 people. The Senior Bowl moved to Hancock Whitney which has a capacity of 25,450. Despite the move to a smaller venue, a sell-out this year would require a brisk walk-up crowd.

As of Thursday, Feb. 3 at about 3:30 p.m., the Senior Bowl website showed 4,233 seats available. All but 153 of the seats are in the upper sections.

That means approximately 21,217 seats had been sold as of Thursday afternoon. The last game at Ladd-Peebles drew an announced crowd of 38,252. The 2019 game drew 31,437.

It will cost more to go to the 2022 Senior Bowl at USA’s Hancock Whitney Stadium than it did to attend the game at Ladd-Peebles in 2020. At Ladd, Senior Bowl end zone seats cost $10, corner seats $20 and sideline seats $30. At Hancock-Whitney, end zone seats cost $12-$18, corner seats $25-$35, and sideline seats $40-$55. In addition, more than 1,000 club, loge and suite tickets have been sold at Hancock-Whitney costing $150 to $250 a piece.

Using seating charts from both stadiums, News 5 calculated the average 2020 Senior Bowl ticket at Ladd cost $22.33. The average 2022 Senior Bowl ticket at Hancock-Whitney is $32.91, a 47% increase. If the expensive club, loge and suite seats are taken out of the equation, the average ticket at Hancock Whitney is $26.14, an increase of 17% over the price at Ladd-Peebles.