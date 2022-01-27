MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Senior Bowl will host its first ever HBCU combine starting Jan. 28 to help student athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to make connections with NFL scouts.

40 HBCU athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their skills during this two-days event. The scouts will lead both on and off the field evaluations such as interviews and physical tests to get to know the prospects.

“This event will help many more HBCU players secure further attention and exposure from all 32 teams,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. He also said the organization was “honored to be collaborating with the National Football League to host the inaugural HBCU Combine in Mobile.”

According to Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, “HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field and the HBCU combine is part of honoring that legacy.”

This combine was already scheduled for last year’s Senior Bowl but was finally postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The combine will be held from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29.