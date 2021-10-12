Senator Tommy Tuberville to speak at Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s Forum Alabama

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 09: Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) meets with the media on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate is reconvening for the first time after the 2020 presidential election and a coronavirus relief package is high on their list of priorities. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R) will speak at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s Forum Alabama on Monday, Oct. 18.

The forum is at the Mobile Riverview Hotel at 7:30 a.m. Doors will open at 7 a.m. The cost for the event is $50 for future members of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and $30 for current members.

For the general public, reservations are required. Call 251-431-0606 or register at mobilechamber.com/events. The Mobile Area Chamber hosts Forum Alabama to address state and federal issues several times a year. The next forum will feature Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories