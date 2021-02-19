Senator Tommy Tuberville talks about insurrection and phone call with Trump

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville visited the Port City today for a tour and talk of two important economic drivers, Austal and the Port of Mobile. But he also took time to answers questions about the impeachment of President Trump and the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th.

There are still questions about a visit he made to the Trump International Hotel in Washington the day before the riot on January 5th. At first, a spokesman denied Tuberville had gone to the Trump hotel but today Tuberville said he did go there–for a reception–but he never met with the President.

“There was probably 15 or 20 people there. I had to walk five blocks to get there because they had everything blocked off downtown. So it took longer for me to walk to it than it did for me to speak 5 or 10 minutes and left.”

Tuberville said on the day of the insurrection though, he did get a phone call from President Trump shortly after Vice President Mike Pence was whisked away by the Secret Service.

“He didn’t call my phone, he called somebody else and they handed it to me. I basically told him ‘Mr. President, we’re not doing much work here right now because they just took our Vice President out—matter of fact I’m going to have to hang up on you—I’ve got to leave.

Tuberville said through it all, he did not really feel in danger.

“Really didn’t. I think most of it was on the House end. Wasn’t in the Senate. We did have people who came in there after we’d left but only four or five and then after that I think the capital police got control of it, but we stayed in one room for about five hours.”

Tuberville toured Austal and met with port officials as a member of a Senate Armed Services subcommittee.