Senator Tommy Tuberville speaks at Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, touches on infrastructure bill and transportation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R) was in Mobile on Monday morning speaking at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s Forum.

The forum was held at the Mobile Riverview Hotel.

The event was $50 for non-members and $30 for members.

The Mobile Area Chamber hosts Forum Alabama to address state and federal issues several times a year.

Senator Tuberville touched on many key issues including immigration, the infrastructure bill, and transportation.

Senator Tuberville says it’s crucial local leaders continue to move forward with the Mobile River Bridge project.

“We have to have a bridge to push this traffic through. It affects a lot of people, it affects two counties, and when you get the state and federal officials working together the whole deal is to make sure it’s more organized,” says Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Governor Kay Ivey will speak at the next forum event for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

It’s set to be held Tuesday, October 26 at 8:00 a.m.

