MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Senate approved Thursday night a government spending bill that included $100 million to Mobile Airport Authority to construct a new international terminal at the Mobile Downtown Airport BFM.

The press release from MAA said this federal fund will be used for the design, planning, and construction of improvements at BFM including the apron developments and reconstruction, a new terminal, drainage, utility systems, and other projects.

MMA said they are on course to building the new international terminal debt-free by the fall of 2024. The project is estimated to cost over $250 million, this includes not only the new international terminal but a parking garage as well.