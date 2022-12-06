MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile along with over 50 local businesses will be honoring Alabama’s longest-ever serving senator Friday afternoon at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center, according to a release from the city.
Senator Richard Shelby will be honored with Dedication of Shelby Point on Friday, Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Shelby is retiring in January following 36 years serving in Washington D.C. and 51 years in public service.
The following local agencies are recognizing Shelby:
- The Alabama Port Authority
- City of Mobile
- Mobile Chamber of Commerce
- Mobile County Commission
- Mobile Airport Authority
- University of South Alabama
- 50+ local businesses
“…have come together to recognize Shelby’s unparalleled tenure in the Senate and celebrate
his lasting impact on Mobile,” reads the release.
Shelby will be honored with a “full-scale model of a bust” that will be installed at the Southeast corner of the Mobile Convention Center. There will also be a plaque “recognizing his years of public service.”
Through his tireless support for the area at the federal level, Senator Shelby has had a lasting positive impact on Mobile. Join us as we recognize his service and unveil a new amenity on downtown’s waterfront that will ensure future generations know what Senator Shelby has done for Mobile.City of Mobile
