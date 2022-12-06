MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile along with over 50 local businesses will be honoring Alabama’s longest-ever serving senator Friday afternoon at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center, according to a release from the city.

Senator Richard Shelby will be honored with Dedication of Shelby Point on Friday, Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Shelby is retiring in January following 36 years serving in Washington D.C. and 51 years in public service.

The following local agencies are recognizing Shelby:

The Alabama Port Authority

City of Mobile

Mobile Chamber of Commerce

Mobile County Commission

Mobile Airport Authority

University of South Alabama

50+ local businesses

“…have come together to recognize Shelby’s unparalleled tenure in the Senate and celebrate

his lasting impact on Mobile,” reads the release.

Shelby will be honored with a “full-scale model of a bust” that will be installed at the Southeast corner of the Mobile Convention Center. There will also be a plaque “recognizing his years of public service.”

Through his tireless support for the area at the federal level, Senator Shelby has had a lasting positive impact on Mobile. Join us as we recognize his service and unveil a new amenity on downtown’s waterfront that will ensure future generations know what Senator Shelby has done for Mobile. City of Mobile