MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s senior US Senator is likely making his last stop in Mobile Monday. Senator Richard Shelby is scheduled to speak at the Mobile Chamber’s “Forum Alabama.” An email from the chamber describes this as part of Shelby’s “farewell tour” and in their words “after dedicating nearly 60 years of service to the citizens of Alabama.”

He was elected to the US Senate in 1986 and is serving his final term. He announced his retirement last year, which led to a crowded GOP primary. His former aid Katie Britt won the Republican Party nomination and is likely the frontrunner in the November general election.

Shelby was a longtime conservative member of the Democratic Party. He switched to the Republican Party following the 1994 “Republican Revolution” when the GOP had majorities in both chambers of Congress for the first time in decades.

The “Forum Alabama” event is at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa from 7:30 until 9AM on Monday.