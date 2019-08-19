Semmes to break ground on “First Responder Safe Room”

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Semmes is set to break ground on a safe room for first responders later this morning. City officials are holding a ceremony today.

This is a big step forward for protection in the event of a disaster. The groundbreaking ceremony will be Monday morning at 9 behind the Semmes Public Safety Training Complex 9010 Forest Street.

According to a news release, “The facility will provide protection for up to 84 first responders and Public Safety Personnel in a 2000 square feet building rated for winds to 200 mph.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories