Semmes to break ground on “First Responder Safe Room”

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Semmes is set to break ground on a safe room for first responders later this morning. City officials are holding a ceremony today.

This is a big step forward for protection in the event of a disaster. The groundbreaking ceremony will be Monday morning at 9 behind the Semmes Public Safety Training Complex 9010 Forest Street.

According to a news release, “The facility will provide protection for up to 84 first responders and Public Safety Personnel in a 2000 square feet building rated for winds to 200 mph.”