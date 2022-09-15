MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution.

Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community.

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with Taylor’s death. The teen was charged with manslaughter and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Although the teen was charged as an adult, his identity will not be released.

Most fentanyl-related arrests involve pill or powder-like forms, but there may be another way the drug is reaching teens.

According to Captain Paul Burch with the MCSO, Taylor told her family that vapes laced with fentanyl were being passed around Mary G. Montgomery High School, the school she attended.

Currently, deputies have not made any arrests based on the tip about fentanyl-laced vapes.

Burch reminds residents that Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous and only a small amount can kill you.

“The size of a packet of sugar which is one gram can kill hundreds of people,” said Burch.

If you believe you were exposed to fentanyl, you should immediately wash your hands or any exposed areas. If you have trouble breathing, nausea or dizziness, call 911 immediately. Even with protective equipment, first responders risk a fentanyl overdose when being near the drug or handling it.

If you have any information about Fentanyl-related crimes or any other cases, call the MCSO at 251-574-8633. You can also submit a tip through their app. For more information, click here.