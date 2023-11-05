SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — New affordable apartments for senior citizens are now open. A public-private partnership allowed Legacy Trail, a 56-unit complex, to open on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The Mobile County Commission’s HOME funds, awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with state tax credits, and a private investment by Olympia Management, allowed Legacy Trail to be built.

To be eligible to live at Legacy Trail, residents must be 55 years old or older and meet income requirements. Legacy Trail has one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

“The Mobile County Commission understands that affordable housing is a priority, and this public-private partnership should help meet a clear need in a great location,” said Mobile County Commissioner for District 2, Connie Hudson. “Semmes is quickly elevating its quality-of-life infrastructure and it’s such a delightful, growing community with a vibrant senior center.

“Legacy Trail is a good addition that should help Semmes become even more attractive to seniors.”

