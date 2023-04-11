SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Some cars were broken into in the Semmes community Sunday night, according to a Facebook post made by the Semmes Police Department.

The post said a few cars were broken into and burglarized on Richard Lane Sunday night. Richard Lane is right off Spice Pond Road.

Officials said the suspects were possibly in a black Dodge Challenger. A photo posted by SPD shows what officials said is the suspect’s car.

A Ring video caught someone opening the door of a Jeep and looking through things before turning and running away. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Semmes Police Department.