SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Jason Curtis Thornton, 36, has been missing since Nov. 8, 2023, according to the SPD, which said there are few details for finding him.

Jason Curtis Thornton has been missing since November, according to Semmes police. (Photo courtesy of the SPD)

“At this time, there has been no (pertinent) information provided regarding Thornton’s recent clothing attire, last known acquaintances, or possible points of destination,” an SPD news release stated.

“Moreover, there was information pertaining to Thornton’s mother, presumably named ‘Julie,’ possibly residing in Theodore, Ala. However, information associated with her last name and current address was never solidified.”

Anyone who contacts Thornton or knows his whereabouts can contact Sgt. Launduke L. Bagsby at 251-395-2367 or laundukebagsby@cityofsemmesal.gov