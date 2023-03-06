SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for a man who they said has been stealing groceries from a local Winn Dixie, according to a Facebook post made by the Semmes Police Department.

According to the post, the man goes into Winn Dixie every couple of weeks and gets a shopping cart full of groceries that he doesn’t pay for. The man drives a black Chevrolet SUV with “Tag Applied For” written where the tag should be.

Police were able to obtain security images of the man entering the store with an empty shopping cart and exiting the store with a cart full of groceries. Anyone with information about the man should contact the Semmes Police Department.