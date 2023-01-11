SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they are looking for a car in they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that happened Tuesday.

According to officials, a man on a bicycle was hit by a car on Firetower Road. Officers said the car did not stop and was caught on a surveillance camera driving through a neighborhood. Semmes Police Department has not announced the condition of the bicyclist.

Photo courtesy of Semmes Police Department. WKRG has added a circle to indicate the car in question.

Officials with Semmes Police Department are asking anyone with information to contact them at 251-459-6061.