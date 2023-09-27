SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Semmes mother of twins has been found guilty on multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and assault, according to a news release from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Charity Harris, 31, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of first-degree assault of her twins. The abuse occurred from the time they were 3 weeks old until they were 7 months old, according to the release.

The trial lasted a week and a half, during which prosecutors presented evidence that proved the twins suffered from multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds and bone fractures, according to the release.

“What these babies were subjected to, at the hands of their mother, was horrifying,” says Keith

Blackwood, Mobile County District Attorney.

“Our office is committed to being a voice for the voiceless and protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.