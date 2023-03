SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Administrators at Semmes Middle School released students at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning due to the air conditioning being out in the building.

According to an email sent to SMS students’ parents, bus riders and car riders let out and took their normal routes home at 10 a.m.

Officials with the Mobile County Public School System said they are working on the air condition Wednesday morning and plan to resume school at the regular time on Thursday.