UPDATE (11:08 a.m.): Mary G. Montgomery High School is under secure perimeter, according to Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend.

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Semmes Middle School and Semmes Elementary School were placed under a “secure perimeter” Friday morning due to a social media threat.

A spokesperson for the Mobile County Public School System confirmed to WKRG that Semmes Elementary were under secure perimeter.

According to an email sent to parents at Semmes Middle School, the threatening post does not name Semmes Middle School or any school specifically. The schools are under a secure perimeter “out of an abundance of caution.”

Law enforcement was on campus and extra precaution is being taken, according to the email. Officers do not believe the threat is viable. Similar threats are circulating in other states Friday including Florida, where officers said the threat a hoax.

“The safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to be in secure perimeter until further notice. Our students are fine and are in their first-period classes. Students will continue learning throughout the day, but we will not have outdoor activities. Thank you to the Semmes Police Department for their prompt attention to this matter,” read the email.