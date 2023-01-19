MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page.

“The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is to annex within our city limits then continue south on Schillinger Road and East on Moffett Road.”

Van Hook continued and said the City of Semmes “respectfully disagree with his [Stimpson’s] plans and goals to annex into the areas of Semmes that will hinder our [Semmes] growth and the future of our [Semmes] community,” according to the post.

Van Hook added the four proposed annexation plans from Simpson would “only benefit the City of Mobile in their goal of annexation and blocking the growth of the City of Semmes.”

There is a reason The City of Semmes has been extremely successful in past few years regarding annexation, and we will continue to move forward with our plans in “Making Life Beautiful” right here in Semmes, while still maintaining our lower sales tax rate and no property tax. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook

As for the City of Mobile, the city council approved spending up to $100,000 on an independent study of each of the four proposed annexation areas. The study will examine potential revenue and expenses and look at demographics.