SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG)– Semmes is a city that wants room to grow and develop and officials are doing all they can to get everyone on board to get annexed. Mayor Brandon Van Hook held a second annexation meeting to discuss Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s annexation proposal.

Van Hook says he was surprised with the turnout for the meeting. The meeting focused on four neighborhoods: Vickers Road, Stone Road, Red Creek Drive and the back half of the Lakewoods subdivision.

“So tonight’s meeting was lakeview, some areas of McGregor road and basically we target these areas and give them and inform them on what annexation is and the benefits of the annexation into Semmes,” Van Hook said.

Van Hook is also aware that Mobile is looking to annex too.

”We have not seen the final plan for Mobile,” said Van Hook. “We are hoping it doesn’t encroach on the City of Semmes but until we see anything we have to figure out what we have to do.”

City planner, Jeffry Mckee explained to WKRG News 5 why it’s important for the people of Semmes to come to these meetings.

“I believe that right now, they do not have the right to vote, so basically they do not have a say on what goes on in their community,” McKee said. “Annexing in gives them the right to vote and share their voice in the community they live in.”

City leaders also explained that if for some reason you have missed the meetings, you can call the city hall to ask any questions about annexation.