Semmes’ Mayor looks to establish school system and more with new feasibility studies

Unedited press release from the City of Semmes

Mayor Baker informed Semmes City Council Members on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, that in the near future, a proposal would be presented to the City Council to fund three new feasibility studies to:

1) Establish a City of Semmes School System;

2) Establish a City of Semmes Police Department; and

3) Build a City Jail to support the Semmes Police Department.

