Semmes’ Mayor looks to establish school system and more with new feasibility studies

Unedited press release from the City of Semmes
Mayor Baker informed Semmes City Council Members on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, that in the near future, a proposal would be presented to the City Council to fund three new feasibility studies to:
1) Establish a City of Semmes School System;
2) Establish a City of Semmes Police Department; and
3) Build a City Jail to support the Semmes Police Department.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama mayoral candidate under fire after calling for public hangings
- Back to the Track: Get ready to preview NASCAR’s longest race, watch live at 3 p.m.
- Decline in child vaccinations grows concern for measles, other diseases
- Man detained at police scene in West Mobile
- Louisiana DOT: Downed power lines close I-10 bridge over Lake Pontchartrain