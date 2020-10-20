Semmes man steals FedEx truck, goes for joyride crossing state lines

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- A Mobile County man is accused of stealing a FedEx truck from a shopping center in West Mobile and taking it on a joyride all the way to Jackson County Mississippi.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Waltman stole a FedEx truck in Mobile and then took it on a Joyride through Mobile County all the way to Mississippi.

He was finally stopped by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies when he gave up on the chase in their area.

Waltman is being charged with possession of stolen property, no bond; failure to yield to blue lights, $1000 bond; suspended drivers license, $1000 bond. Waltman is expected to be booked with MCSO into Metro soon. Waltman is no stranger to Mobile Metro. According to the jail log, he has been booked 12 times, the most recent being a little over two weeks ago.

WKRG News 5 will be obtaining dashcam video of the chase shortly.

