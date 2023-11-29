MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Semmes man was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning after he allegedly refused to stop for officers, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers attempted to make the traffic stop on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road.

However, after they initiated the stop with a blue light and siren, the driver refused to stop, according to an MPD news release.

A chase began before the driver left the roadway and hit a tree, according to the report, which said he ran away and was then taken into custody by police.

Tony Baggett, 32, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and three probation violations.

