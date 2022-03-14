MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Semmes died in a head-on collision Sunday night on Snow Road., about one mile west of Mobile, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brian S. Jordan, 40, of Semmes, was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra Sunday night at about 11:45 p.m. Jordan’s vehicle collided head-on with a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Kirkland P Walker, 25, of Citronelle.

First responders pronounced Jordan dead at the scene. The news release did not detail Walker’s condition, but did say “nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.”