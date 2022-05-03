MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a man from Semmes.

On Sunday, April 24, Willi Ray Everett Jr. was driving along Howells Ferry Road when his truck veered off the road and struck a tree. The 68-year-old was taken to University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to a news release from the ALEA.

On Friday, April 29, Everett died from his injuries. Everett was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release. The crash happened at about 1:28 p.m., about five miles west of Mobile.

ALEA troopers will continue to investigate the crash.