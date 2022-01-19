Semmes man charged after shooting victim in hand, claims self defense

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after he shot a man during an argument on Timber Woods Drive in Semmes.

Adam Lamarand was charged with second-degree assault after investigators found a gun that was used to shoot the victim, William Wayne Dearmen.

Deputies determined that the shooting happened after Lamarand drove to Dearman’s house. The two then got into an argument and Lamarand allegedly shot Dearmen in his driveway.

Lamarand drove way from the scene and returned to his home, which was down the street. Dearmen was shot through his right hand, with the bullet grazing his abdomen. He was later taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, according to a news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses identified Lamarand as the shooter. When deputies searched Lamarand’s vehicle, they found a gun inside. Lamarand told investigators that he shot Dearmen in self defense.

Dearmen did not have a weapon, according to the release.

Lamarand, who was out on bond for a Criminal Mischief/domestic violence charge, was taken to Metro Jail.