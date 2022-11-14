SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Semmes man was arrested on Nov. 9, in Escambia County, Fla., on a warrant for making terrorist threats, according to officials with the Saraland Police Department.

Justice Clyde Morgan, 30, was accused of threatening to kill a Saraland public official on Oct. 7, 2022. Morgan was extradited on Nov. 14, from Florida to Alabama on the warrant. Officials said a “Be on the Lookout” was sent out and Morgan was located at a local business in Escambia County.