SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Semmes is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. to talk about the City of Mobile’s plans for annexation, according to a Facebook post. The meeting will be held at Semmes City Hall 1 Main Street.

“Help us take a stand,” reads the post. “The City of Mobile plans to soon annex many large sections of the map surrounding Semmes. This will block our continual growth and limit many future aspects of our City.”

On Jan. 18, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps. The city council approved spending up to $100,000 on an independent study of each of the four proposed annexation areas. The study will examine potential revenue and expenses and look at demographics.

A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook said he “respectfully disagrees” with Stimpson’s plans.

Van Hook added the four proposed annexation plans from Simpson would “only benefit the City of Mobile in their goal of annexation and blocking the growth of the City of Semmes.”

Provided by City of Semmes Facebook page

City Council will be answering the public’s questions regarding property tax, zoning regulations and “other concerns you may have regarding the annexation of your property in Semmes,” according to the post.

You can make sure you live within Semmes city limits. Type in your address in the top left search bar and zoom in to see your property.

You can also contact the City of Semmes with any questions at 251-649-8811.