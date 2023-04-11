SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Semmes is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. to talk about the City of Mobile’s plans for annexation, according to a Facebook post. The meeting will be held at Semmes City Hall 1 Main Street.

The meeting will focus on four neighborhoods: Vickers Road, Stone Road, Red Creek Drive and the back half of the Lakewoods subdivision.

This is the second public meeting discussing annexation. One was held on February 9.

On April 3, the City of Mobile said they commissioned a $100,000 independent study, which says would benefit the city financially and accomplish the four stated goals of Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The study was done through consulting firm, PFM.

The proposed annexation maps by Mayor Stimpson were released January 18. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook said he “respectfully disagrees” with Mayor Stimpson’s annexation proposals.

“There is a reason The City of Semmes has been extremely successful in past few years regarding annexation, and we will continue to move forward with our plans in “Making Life Beautiful” right here in Semmes, while still maintaining our lower sales tax rate and no property tax,” said Mayor Vank Hook on January 18.