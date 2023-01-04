SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Semmes fire truck overturned on Schillinger Road near Lamplighter Drive around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials with the Semmes Fire Rescue Department, a ladder truck from station 3 was responding to an electronic alarm when it was involved in a single-vehicle wreck. Both crew members on the truck were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

In a Facebook post, officials with SFRD said, “We are thankful for everyone’s prayers and support about our firefighters well being. We want the citizens of Semmes to be assured that this accident and loss of this unit will not hinder us from providing the same level of service as always.”