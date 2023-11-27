SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Semmes Fire Rescue is receiving over $5 million from the Semmes City Council to improve the department, including a new fire station and a ladder truck.

“This is going to be a beautiful station and it’s going to be something that the citizens can be proud of,” Fire Chief Kevin Brooks said.

The new station will sit off of Schillinger Rd across the street from Morris Hill Rd where station three currently sits on the dead-end road.

“Which takes us over a minute to respond out of that station onto Schillinger Road,” Brooks said.

The new station will now speed up response time by at least a minute.

Station three is a double-wide trailer that was installed in 2012 as a temporary station. Now, funding from the City of Semmes has finally gone through to supply the new station.

Semmes Fire Rescue will also be receiving a new ladder truck after a year of not having one in the department. The original truck was involved in an accident.

“There’s just a need for it. We have to kind of rely on Mobile Fire Rescue to respond with a ladder truck when we need one,” Brooks said.

As the city of Semmes continues to grow, Brooks said the demand for the truck has grown.

“We need that protection,” Brooks said.

Chief Brooks said that half of the new station will be used for admin offices and the other half will be used for the fire rescue crew.