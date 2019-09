SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Fire Department is getting a donation of more than $10,000 to help buy new fire hoses. The $10,674 donation comes from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

“The awarded hoses will replace outdated and damaged equipment

increasing the department’s firefighting capabilities,” said a news release. A news conference is planned for 9 Wednesday morning at the Semmes Public Safety Training Complex.