SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials.

Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved and requested the Mobile Fire Rescue Department Hazmat team.

According to the Semmes Fire Marshal, Gill’s Glass works with fiberglass and an employee was clearing resin when the fire started. In order to clean the fiberglass, employees dip it in acetone, take it outside and catch it on fire to burn off the resin. Some of the acetone allegedly dripped and spread into the bay inside, where 55-gallon drums containing acetone caught fire.

Officials said the building is a “total loss.” There were no injuries reported.