MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Firefighters were called to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train off Woodland Avenue.
The crash happened after the truck was hit by an oncoming train at a railroad crossing. The train hit the semi’s back trailer, which was carrying logs.
The trailer then overturned, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. The driver told firefighters that the railroad lights were not lit when he crossed the railroad tracks.
The driver was not injured, according to Mobile-Fire Rescue. The crash happened Monday, Sept. 12 at Woodland Avenue in Mobile.
