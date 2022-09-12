MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Firefighters were called to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train off Woodland Avenue.

The crash happened after the truck was hit by an oncoming train at a railroad crossing. The train hit the semi’s back trailer, which was carrying logs.

The trailer then overturned, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. The driver told firefighters that the railroad lights were not lit when he crossed the railroad tracks.

The driver was not injured, according to Mobile-Fire Rescue. The crash happened Monday, Sept. 12 at Woodland Avenue in Mobile.