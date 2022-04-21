UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): Response crews will begin to remove the truck from the water Friday, April 21, at about 7:30 a.m. Lanes will be closed on Northbound I-65. Drivers should expect delays as crews work to get the truck and its cargo out of the water.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are working to get an overturned semi-truck out of the water near Dolly Parton bridge.

The semi-truck ran through the guard rail, drove through a grassy area, and landed in the water near General W.K. Wilson Jr. bridge, also known as Dolly Parton bridge.

The driver of the truck was rescued and taken to a hospital. Currently, it is unknown how severe the driver’s injuries are.

The truck veered off the road near the East side of the bridge.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update you as more information becomes available.