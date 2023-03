MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Selma man died after the car he was driving left the roadway on I-65 and hit several trees Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Willie J. McDole, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. This happened at around 2:55 p.m. on Friday, March 17 roughly 10 miles northeast of Bay Minette.

ALEA said no further details are available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.