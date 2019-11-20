Self-proclaimed local pastor wanted for harassment

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on harassment charges.

The sheriff’s office says Frederick Allen, 59, is wanted after a man came forward alleging Allen inappropriately groped him.

Allen bonded out of Mobile Metro Jail in early October on a burglary charge. He also has an arrest history of domestic violence, according to the jail log.

The sheriff’s office says Allen is a self-proclaimed pastor.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking into the possibility of additional victims.

If you know where Allen is, please called the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 .