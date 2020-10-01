Portion of Dauphin Street to be blocked off for additional outdoor seating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile will block off part of Dauphin Street starting tomorrow, Oct. 2, to enable business owners to use the street for outdoor seating.

The closure will be similar to Artwalk, beginning at about 6 p.m. and going until 10 p.m. The closure will be from Royal Street to Dearborn Street.

The closure is part of the city’s Streets Alive project, which encourages an entertainment friendly environment for Mobilians to come out and support downtown businesses while maintaining social distancing practices

