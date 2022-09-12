MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City leaders in Mobile are trying to figure out what to do with a new waterfront park. This week they’re asking people to come out for a community meeting to talk about the future of “Brookley by the Bay.” The state and the city purchased acres of land that was owned by the University of South Alabama Foundation in late 2020 and now it’s a matter of figuring out the next step.

Half of the property will be used for wetlands conservation and a park with public access to Mobile Bay. The park will occupy roughly the area that was once the Gulf Pines Golf Course.

Over the next six months, engineers will work on a master plan for the Brookley by the Bay park. They want feedback on how the park can best serve the people who live here and visitors. That community meeting will be at the Harmon-Thomas Community Center on Belfast street Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30. According to a news release “This initial workshop will focus on goal-setting and big-picture visioning as the project team begins developing design alternatives for the park.” You can pre-register for Tuesday’s meeting in the link here.