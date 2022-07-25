MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sections of I-65 in Mobile County will be under construction as crews work to resurface the highway, according to the Alabama Department of Public Transportation.

Starting Aug. 1, about 6.5 miles of I-65 will be resurfaced in Mobile County. The work will span from Exit 13 (SR-158) to Exit 19 (US-43 Interchange.)

The highway will be resurfaced with a new type of asphalt layer, which is better for wet road conditions. Lanes closures will happen Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the project is finished, according to ALDOT.

ALDOT did not give an estimation as to when the project would be completed.