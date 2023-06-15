MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A stretch of Sollie Road will be closed starting Tuesday for bridge repairs, Mobile County said in a release.

Starting June 20, a 0.2-mile portion of Sollie Road will be closed to through traffic to repair the bridge over Halls Mill Creek. The closure is expected to last approximately one month, the city said.

Local traffic will still be able to access the neighborhoods north and south of the closed section.

Through traffic should take a detour using Schillinger Road, which runs parallel to Sollie Road and intersects with Cottage Hill Road and Three Notch-Kroner Road, according to the release.

The city said signs reminding drivers of the detour route will be put up ahead of Tuesday’s closure.