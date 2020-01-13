Secret History Tours: Mobile secrets locals might not know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most know that the city of Mobile has a lot of history. Todd Duren gives several tours, including a Mardi Gras tour, a speakeasy tour, a haunted dark secrets tour, an automotive alley tour and so many more.



The Mardi Gras-themed tour walks the parade routes while giving a history of Mobile being the birthplace of Mardi Gras and sharing mystic secrets that most locals do not know. The speakeasy tour centers around Mobile’s history of prohibition including federal raids and arrests in addition to three cocktails and a shot of moonshine! The automotive alley tour gives insight to St. Louis Street and the automotive industry in Mobile. It also tours the legal Red Light District from the 1900s. The most famous tour, the haunted dark secrets tour, is “10 stories of death, debauchery and dismemberment” that is for those who like spooky ghost stories. This goes into why Mobile is the most haunted city in all of Alabama.

For more tours, tour times and pricing head to www.secrethistorytours.com

