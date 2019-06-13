Second woman sought in Mobile kidnapping case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deputies are searching for a second person in connection with a kidnapping case spanning multiple states.

On Wednesday, News 5 reported on the reunion of the 9-month-old girl with her mother in Mobile. The child was found in Stone Mountain, Georgia with a woman named Kayla Singleton.

Mobile County deputies on Thursday revealed they’re also looking for Singleton’s mother, Tara Williams Lee.

In a post on Facebook, MCSO says Lee “participated with her daughter in taking advantage of a mentally challenged mama and kidnapping her baby.”

Lee is wanted on charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment, and interfering with child custody.

