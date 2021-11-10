Second vaccination clinic held for Prichard residents

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —Prichard officials, law enforcement and Franklin Primary Care brought the COVID-19 vaccines straight to residents on Nov. 10 with a pop-up clinic in Prichard.

This is the second time Prichard has hosted a vaccination clinic.

Prichard Councilwoman Stephani Johnson-Norwood said they wanted to make the vaccine as easily accessible to the local community as possible.

“Very often you just have to bring healthcare to where your citizens are, and that’s what were trying to do,” said Johnson-Norwood.

Officials offered the booster shot as well as vaccination options to choose from.

“Our community is lagging in getting the shot, even the first shot,” said Johnson- Norwood. “So were trying to really ramp up the information and recruit people, and make it convenient so its right in their neighborhood.”

Johnson-Norwood said Prichard will continue hosting these events until the community is healthy again.

“It all depends on the need, and it all depends on what the data shows of people getting the disease.”