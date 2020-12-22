Second suspect in WKRG break-in arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested the person accused of helping someone break into the WKRG News 5 lobby in October.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, police responded to a report of a person shoplifting to Belk on Airport Boulevard. Surveillance footage showed the person hiding clothing inside a backpack. Mobile police arrested Denzel Peyton, 27, as he was walking out of the store.

Peyton had several burglary and theft of property warrants, including one from an incident at WKRG News 5. Investigators say 27-year-old Bruce Allen “Brandi” Jones Jr. broke into the WKRG News 5 lobby on Oct. 14 and “appeared” to be under the influence of a narcotic. Jones was charged with second-degree burglary, and Mobile police said Peyton was an accomplice.

