Second suspect arrested in May 2020 homicide in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have made a second arrest in connection with a homicide case from May 2020.

Robert Baldwin, 29, was booked into Metro Jail Thursday morning on a murder charge.

Baldwin is charged in the shooting death of 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson. A second person was wounded in the shooting.

Police said the victims were shot in the 2600 block of Farnell Drive and drove to the Home2 Suites on Satchel Paige Drive to seek help.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Jacorrien Brown, was arrested in June 2020.

