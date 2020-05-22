Second suspect arrested in Kooiman Street murder in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have made a second arrest in a murder earlier this month in Mobile.

Winfred Stallworth, 59, was booked into Metro Jail early Friday on a murder charge.

According to Mobile Police, Stallworth is charged in the shooting death of 42-year-old Nikil Merrida, who was found dead near Kooiman Street and Blackmon Street on Sunday, May 10.

The other suspect, 27-year-old Joshua Kennedy, was arrested May 12 and charged with murder. Kennedy was released on bond two days later.

