Second suspect arrested in Grand Bay elder abuse case

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the elder abuse case at a group home for veterans in Grand Bay.

Tilena Owens, 49, was booked into Metro Jail Thursday morning. She is charged with four counts of elder abuse and neglect.

Owens is the wife of the other suspect, 49-year-old Donny Owens, who was arrested early Wednesday morning. Donny is also facing multiple counts of elder abuse. The Mobile District Attorney’s Office set his bond Thursday at $20,000 for Elder Abuse 1st and $10,000 for each of the 5 Elder Abuse 2nd charges.

Tilena Owens’s bond hearing will be held Friday, according to the DA’s office.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several veterans were found living in deplorable conditions at a home along Lakeview Lane Extension. Investigators said the men appeared to have lacked medical care for some time.

Six people were living at the home. They were all taken to the hospital.

Donny Owens is expected back in court on June 8.

