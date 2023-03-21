MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A second robbery suspect has turned herself in after allegedly robbing a woman at the Chevron Gas Station on March 6, according to a report from the Mobile Police Department.

On Monday, March 20, Nakeiva Mealer, 24, surrender herself in at Mobile Metro Jail.

Mobile Police said officers were called to a Chevron Gas Station on Zeigler Boulevard for the report of a robbery. When officers arrived they found that the victim was on Memory Lane, near Zeigler Boulevard when a woman the victim knew approached her with a gun and demanded the victim get out of the vehicle.

The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect and another woman the victim knew got into the vehicle and drove away. Officers located Raquel Murray, 43, that day but did not locate the second suspect.